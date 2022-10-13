Improve process for accidents involving foreign cars

My car was recently hit by a Malaysian car in Singapore, and the accident was recorded by my in-vehicle camera. Both parties made a police report in Singapore.

While looking for an authorised workshop for the repair, most of the local workshops told me that they do not make third-party claims against foreign motorists. They also cannot make cross-border claims, so I would have to contact the Malaysian car insurer directly.

Engaging a lawyer to sue the other party is an option but this may not be viable, as it involves different jurisdictions and is definitely more costly than the repair work.

Hence, despite having video evidence that the accident had been caused by the other party, I had to make an own damage claim. This directly affects my insurance premiums and my no-claim discount.

In cases like these, where the accident was no fault of ours, drivers should not be penalised.

I would appreciate it if the General Insurance Association of Singapore could look into this.

Ng Chee Wee