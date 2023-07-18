Insurance Daughter with bipolar disorder turned away by companies

I recently tried to buy hospitalisation coverage and critical illness insurance for my teenage daughter who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

While I was expecting the insurer to provide coverage for non-pre-existing conditions that are not related to her mental health, or be loaded with a higher premium because of her condition, I was highly disappointed that we were turned away by two large insurance companies.

One of the insurers indicated that it would review her case in 10 years. I am not sure that even a mentally healthy person now can guarantee that his mental health condition would be in prime condition one year down the road, let alone 10 years.

Mental health awareness is rising in Singapore. If insurers are not willing to provide coverage for those who have been officially diagnosed, outside of their pre-existing conditions, there is a risk that many who are suffering will prefer not to seek treatment or be officially diagnosed.

With the Government seeking to promote mental health awareness in schools and among the public, perhaps there is a need to take insurers along on the journey.

Tan Hui In