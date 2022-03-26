Insurance • Give recovered mental health patients better terms for policies

In 2019, I sought treatment for depression. The good news was that I recovered.

The bad news?

Little did I realise how difficult it would be to get insured after that.

Buying life insurance meant that I had to declare my mental health treatment and the anti-depressants I took.

It did not matter that the doctor had said it was mild depression.

The insurer raised my premiums by $300, and refused to cover me for total permanent disability (TPD).

Perhaps it was afraid that I would attempt to take my life and not die.

At that time, I accepted it. After all, I had just recovered.

But two years later, when I tried to revise the terms, submitting a doctor's memo that I was asymptomatic, the insurer dropped my premiums by about $100, but still refused to cover me for TPD.

The Government is making efforts to address the mental health of the population.

But people are deterred when they look at application forms that ask them about whether they had sought help for their mental health before, and what previous medications they had taken.

These are the real, hidden costs that end up playing out in real life and impact a person's motivation to seek help for such issues.

Furthermore, a person who has sought help for his mental health should not incur greater knock-on costs, even after he has recovered.

No mental health recovery is ever easy.

The stigma faced while seeking help, and stepping up to say that one needs help, is difficult enough.

While there is a need for insurers to be prudent, what strikes me is their continued prudence, even after the patient's recovery.

Mental health patients are stepping up to seek help. It is time our insurers stepped up too.

John Lim Le Sheng

