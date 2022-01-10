Accident claim can be processed only after investigation ends

We refer to the letter by Ms See Swee Tin, "Accident claim still pending after eight months" (Jan 6).

On May 9 last year, a police car which was en route to deal with an incident was involved in an accident with Ms See's car along Jalan Besar Road.

Following the accident, the Singapore Police Force received Ms See's claim from her insurer and has been updating her insurer on the case.

Accident claims for road traffic accidents involving a police vehicle or on-duty police officer can be processed only after the official investigation is concluded.

Investigations into Ms See's case have recently concluded, and we are currently processing the accident claim. We will be following up with Ms See's insurer soon.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank Ms See for her patience.

Brenda Ong (Supt)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force