Instead of merging schools, use some as test bed for ideas

I wonder if there is no way to help schools to adapt to the changing environment so that they can endure, instead of having to merge (Nine pairs of schools to merge amid falling births, enrolment, April 8).

The approach to closing or merging schools seems so clinical and precise, lacking the human touch. Even schools that have produced quite good results have had their histories cut short.

This leaves one with the impression that a school is just a building. How does this motivate students to think of their schools as good?

The Ministry of Education explained that falling enrolment is a key consideration in closing or merging schools.

When I was a student a long time ago, there were only three classes for each primary and secondary level in my school.

Thankfully, the school did not close and now occupies a larger compound in a different location, and that is where I have sent my daughter to be schooled.

I wonder how many classes per level there are in the schools that are set to merge.

Could a couple of these schools be set aside to try something different while still following the national curriculum? For example, a late morning starting time or small class sizes that will ensure students are closely monitored.

As for co-curricular activities (CCAs), various schools in close proximity could collaborate to host selected activities, thus maintaining CCA choices. Travelling between schools should be manageable for secondary school students.

Track the school for its progress in terms of not only results, but also whether students are more enthusiastic about learning and happy to be in the school, and if there are less behavioural issues for teachers to deal with.

Perhaps using schools with low enrolment as a test bed for ideas could help them become popular, attracting students from neighbouring estates or from other schools that have become crowded.

Companies merge as they are focused on profits. But schools are focused on young lives who can become leaders. A smaller cohort of students is better for fostering a strong community spirit and shaping individuals.

Grace Chua Siew Hwee