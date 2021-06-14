Instead of creating a divide, focus on what we share as Singaporeans

I am currently studying overseas, and have been deeply saddened to hear about the recent incidents of racism that have been happening in Singapore.

I know that such cases are not new, and have personally faced situations that challenged the idea of racial harmony, especially in recent years.

Where possible, I have tried to raise such issues, hoping to increase understanding so that I can get along better with the people around me.

I have been blessed to have some close friends who may be of a different race, but when we are together, it never feels any different. Instead of harbouring stereotypes about me, they got to know me as a person and ultimately, I believe that is what is important.

With globalisation, people now study, work and live in so many places over their lifetimes. They pick up different customs and traditions, and it is this combination of experiences that shapes who they are and their individual culture.

Instead of creating a divide among ourselves, we should learn to see ourselves as Singaporeans first.

I am always so proud to talk about Singapore when I am overseas and invite new friends to come visit.

I want to tell them that Singapore is such a unique and special place, with so many races that make us who we are, that make our food so delicious and different from what you can find anywhere else in the world.

Please, Singapore, allow me to keep doing that.

We can do better.

Renu Chandra Segaran