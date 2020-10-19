Install emergency lights on HDB flat gate grilles

The number of people living alone in Singapore has increased over the years, from about 140,000 in 2010 to 208,000 last year, according to the Department of Statistics.

As the Chinese saying goes, neighbours who are nearby are better than relatives who live far away.

During an emergency, one's neighbours are the best lifeline.

I suggest that the Housing Board incorporate emergency lighting on gate grilles as a standard feature for all flats. In the event of an emergency, the lights can be activated via a button or by voice, and will blink to attract the attention of neighbours so as to elicit help as soon as possible.

Gary Lim Jit Siang