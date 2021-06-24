Informative and balanced reports on foreign politics

I find the three reports published on June 19 on the recently completed G-7 and Nato summits from the perspective of China, the United States, and Asia-Pacific to be quite informative and balanced (Democratic allies depicted as 'small circle, Cold War mentality'; Gap between President Biden's push for democracy and global opinions; and Indo-Pacific countries balance democratic unity against economic interests with China).

Notably absent are the slanted perspectives that normally filter through the tinted lenses of the West - like those seen in articles that The Straits Times republishes from the wire agencies.

I applaud the journalists for telling the good and truthful story and also including a Singapore perspective in it.

These are difficult times as we are not only facing the continuing onslaught of Covid-19, but also the spectre of the brewing conflict between the US and China.

Thus we need to be able to sift fact from fiction and be properly informed.

Hopefully, Singapore and Asean will be able to give accurate signals that may help breach the communication and cultural gap that exists between the two giant nations.

Han Chee Fong