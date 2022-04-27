Keep kampung spirit alive by reaching out to the needy

I read with concern the article, "Singapore inflation jumps to 10-year high in March on higher food, services and transport prices" (April 25).

I worry that there may be people from low-income households going hungry during these trying times.

I volunteered with the Singapore Red Cross in 2020, when Singapore was under the circuit breaker.

One of the initiatives it supports is the SGUnited Buka Puasa Initiative. For three weeks, I went to Eunos Community Club to distribute free meals, and was reminded of our core values as Singaporeans to give, to share, to serve and to care for our fellow community members.

With inflation now at a 10-year high, I hope our kampung spirit will keep going strong.

Let us reach out to people who we know are suffering, and help provide them with meals.

As a young Singaporean, I encourage my peers to do more volunteer work, as it is a good learning experience that helps us better appreciate and practise caring for our community with love and acceptance in a multiracial, multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation.

Wong Shi Hui