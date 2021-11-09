Indiscriminate parking still a problem

Lately, I have come across many bicycles parked indiscriminately around Singapore that belong to bike-sharing firms.

On Sunday morning, I saw an SG Bike bicycle (above) lying on the beach next to a small jetty near the National Service Resort and Country Club.

I would have thought that with the implementation of the QR code bicycle system, which requires users to park at designated parking zones, bike-sharing firms would ensure that their bicycles are properly parked.

Many of the bicycles I have seen are also not in good working condition, and could be considered an eyesore.

Goh Geok Huat