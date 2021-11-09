Your picture: Bike-sharing

Indiscriminate parking still a problem

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Lately, I have come across many bicycles parked indiscriminately around Singapore that belong to bike-sharing firms.

On Sunday morning, I saw an SG Bike bicycle (above) lying on the beach next to a small jetty near the National Service Resort and Country Club.

I would have thought that with the implementation of the QR code bicycle system, which requires users to park at designated parking zones, bike-sharing firms would ensure that their bicycles are properly parked.

Many of the bicycles I have seen are also not in good working condition, and could be considered an eyesore.

Goh Geok Huat

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 09, 2021, with the headline 'Indiscriminate parking still a problem'. Subscribe
Topics: 