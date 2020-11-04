Inconsiderate actions spoiling experience

I enjoy going to Bedok Town Park for leisure walks in the morning or late afternoon. And I love taking photos of butterflies, dragonflies and birds in the park.

The place is spacious and tranquil, and ideal for exercising, relaxing and destressing with nature.

However, of late, some of the goings-on in the park are annoying users like me who go there for some peace and quiet.

First, there is the use of powered leaf-blowers to collect fallen leaves. The ear-splitting noise from the blowers goes on for hours for two or three days in a row, and the noise reverberates through much of the park.

Even for just a few leaves, I notice the workers will use the blowers to move them to a heap of already collected leaves metres away. The few leaves can easily be picked up with a sharp stick or a thin iron rod.

What has happened to the rakes and brooms which can do the job equally well without the ugly noise.

Then there is the catching of butterflies by children accompanied by adults. While I try to capture these butterflies with my camera, they try to catch them with nets. I think a sign should be put up telling visitors to leave the butterflies alone.

Children should be taught to appreciate butterflies in their natural habitat. Catching them means killing them.

Third, there are people who are not engaged in any form of strenuous exercise but are not wearing masks. They have become complacent and let their guard down. These selfish people endanger the lives of other park users and must be stopped. Since the start of the circuit breaker in April, I have not seen any enforcement officer in the park.

Finally, bicycles are parked illegally on the covered walkway, right under the sign that says no bicycle parking just outside the MRT station.

There is a big designated bicycle park a few metres away. It is usually the same two or three bicycles parked on the covered walkway.

