Income should reinstate no-claim discounts

  • Published
    37 min ago

I can understand NTUC Income's rationale to move away from full payment towards a co-payment claim for medical bills to discourage over-consumption of medical services (Insurers moving away from covering hospital bills in full, Feb 11).

Previously, Income gave a discount on premiums for riders when no claims were submitted in five consecutive years.

Subsequently, this was discontinued due to the high number of claims.

I would encourage Income to reinstate the discount on premium incentives for riders, similar to the no-claim bonus for motor insurance, as an added incentive for people to stay healthy to enjoy a lower premium.

Chin Kee Thou

