Income committed to offer choice through large doctor panel

Mr Tan Siak Khian expressed concern about the number of doctors representing certain specialities on the IncomeShield Specialist Panel (List of approved doctors too restrictive, Feb 19).

Our panel is currently one of the larger and more comprehensive panels, comprising about 400 medical specialists and sub-specialists in private practice across Singapore.

As Mr Tan pointed out, there are varying numbers of doctors on our panel for various specialities. This is not unexpected as the number of specialists in each speciality and sub-speciality varies according to clinical need - a large number of specialists is required for commonly occurring conditions and, conversely, uncommon diseases will be associated with a smaller number of sub-specialists.

Our panel was implemented to offer our customers affordable healthcare where quality is assured. To ensure that customers' needs are met, the panel is reviewed regularly for inclusivity and to give them choice in their medical providers and treatments.

In addition, we also consider treatments provided by restructured hospitals in Singapore to be equivalent to treatments provided by our panel and, hence, those treatments are eligible for the same panel benefits.

Mr Tan also inquired about customers' options if a speciality is not represented on the panel. Customers who have difficulty identifying a speciality on our panel can contact Income for help. Our health team will review the request and suggest options based on their circumstances, treatment needs and affordability for consideration.

We would like to highlight that the changes we are introducing to our riders do not restrict our customers from seeking medical treatment from any specialist or sub-specialist, even if the doctor is not on our panel. Their policies will continue to cover treatment by both panel and non-panel doctors according to the policy terms and conditions which determine the extent of coverage, such as co-payment limits for claims.

We encourage our customers to have open discussions with their doctors about treatment options to achieve the best results from treatment, as well as to manage out-of-pocket expenses if necessary.

Yoong Siew Lee (Dr)

Chief Health Officer

NTUC Income