Retirement age

Include those who turn 62 before date of change

  • Published
    1 hour ago

On July 1 next year, the retirement age will go up to 63 and re-employment age will rise to 68 (Retire, re-employ: A timeline, Jan 30).

Presumably, this change applies to those who turn 62 from July 1 onwards, but what about those who turn 62 in the six months leading up to that date?

Are those born between Jan 1 and June 30 excluded?

Shouldn't the change take effect from Jan 1?

Many in the age group are still willing to continue working and contribute to society, and would be more than happy to work an extra year, should they be given the opportunity.

Constance Chong Cheng Mun

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 02, 2021, with the headline 'Include those who turn 62 before date of change'. Subscribe
Topics: 