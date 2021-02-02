Include those who turn 62 before date of change

On July 1 next year, the retirement age will go up to 63 and re-employment age will rise to 68 (Retire, re-employ: A timeline, Jan 30).

Presumably, this change applies to those who turn 62 from July 1 onwards, but what about those who turn 62 in the six months leading up to that date?

Are those born between Jan 1 and June 30 excluded?

Shouldn't the change take effect from Jan 1?

Many in the age group are still willing to continue working and contribute to society, and would be more than happy to work an extra year, should they be given the opportunity.

Constance Chong Cheng Mun