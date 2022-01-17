Include smoking cessation as a criterion for ComCare help

Smoking in Singapore is an expensive, and harmful, indulgence way beyond what a ComCare recipient can afford.

A study done in Indonesia found that money from social assistance schemes was channelled into cigarette consumption.

Two findings serve as a cautionary tale for Singapore: Social assistance recipients were found to consume 3.4 cigarettes per person per week more than non-recipients, and social assistance programmes were found to have increased cigarette consumption by 2.8 cigarettes per person per week.

I hope that the ComCare aid given here will not be used to fuel deleterious behaviours such as smoking.

For the upcoming ComCare review (ComCare criteria for financial help to be reviewed this year, Jan 12), I strongly urge the Ministry of Social and Family Development to include a smoking cessation condition.

Those who need help and meet the eligibility criteria at their first application should not be deprived of aid.

But I urge the ComCare administrator to refer successful applicants who smoke to government-funded smoking cessation programmes.

For subsequent renewals of aid, the applicants would have to show proof that they have completed the recommended cessation programmes before ComCare assistance can be renewed.

Incorporating smoking cessation into assistance schemes not only helps the recipient economically and health-wise, but also helps his family.

It also prevents children from picking up a parent's smoking habit.

Lim Teck Koon