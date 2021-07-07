Include dental services in new medical network

I was heartened to read that the Government has a road map to take affordable and accessible medical care to migrant workers (New medical network tailored for migrant workers' needs, July 1).

How about the same for dental services? In my previous involvement with a local church's migrant worker outreach ministry, we had to, on several occasions, take migrant workers to private weekend/evening clinics for emergency dental treatment, which mostly ended with exorbitant bills that were not covered by their employers.

With the Government now building dedicated medical facilities for migrant workers, I hope this will include dental services.

If a full dental facility is not feasible, consider implementing a scheme to give migrant workers access to subsidised dental services around Singapore, or partnering university dental faculties to conduct regular weekly dental check-ups at migrant worker dormitories.

Dental services should be viewed as a basic medical necessity.

Brenda Teo