Improve noise insulation in homes near air base

The upcoming Tengah new town is quite close to Tengah Air Base, which means that future residents there are likely to be affected by noise from Republic of Singapore Air Force jets.

However, suitable measures to insulate buildings against aircraft noise could help, and it is much more effective to design and build a home for sound-related comfort from the outset.

Often, the windows are the weakest link.

Windows and doors with effective sound insulation, double-glazed windows and solid-core doors with weather-tight seals can improve a living environment in which military aircraft noise is inevitable.

Under the Housing Board's Designing for Life road map, residents' health and well-being are a key focus.

Improved noise insulation of buildings will be key to cutting aircraft noise over Tengah communities, which would contribute to improvements in health and quality of life

Effective sound insulation in all HDB homes should become the norm.

Loong Chik Tong