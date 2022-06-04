Important to start thinking about a good death

I am a palliative nurse at a government hospital, and strongly feel that the elderly prefer palliative care at home in familiar surroundings with their loved ones (MOH to boost palliative care at home, better support caregivers, June 3).

I also agree with the Ministry of Health's plan to better support caregivers of terminally ill patients at home.

These caregivers are the invisible patients. They may not have the necessary training to take care of the terminally ill patient, and may suffer from caregiver fatigue. All this will lead to the re-admission and hospitalisation of the terminally ill patient, and increased hospitalisation costs.

I hope the Healthier SG plan will include more training grants for caregivers and more awareness of the help available to them.

I also hope there will be more community nurses who can help relieve these caregivers so that they can occasionally get their breaks in caregiving. This would be good for their mental wellness.

I feel that as an Asian society, we seldom talk about death as it is a taboo subject.

As a result, family members may not know the final wishes of a loved one and do not discuss the options of palliative care. The family will, out of love and filial piety, ask healthcare professionals to do everything that we can to save the dying patient. This may not be the final wishes of the terminally ill patient, though.

That is why the Advance Medical Directive is so important as it lets the patient himself make his final choice in his own life and in his own death.

We are facing a rapidly ageing population with more people suffering from dementia. What happens when you have dementia and can no longer take care of yourself?

I have seen terminally ill patients with dementia who have lost all mental capacity and cannot even swallow. Their caregivers may also suffer from mental stress and financial stress from medical expenses and the costs of caring for their family member with dementia.

This is why it is also good to have a Lasting Power of Attorney which will get another person to make decisions for someone who has lost his mental capacity.