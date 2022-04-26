Important to place trust in the right people and information

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's comments on trust as a critical factor in Singapore's pandemic response are indeed true (Trust is 'most precious resource' in Singapore's Covid-19 fight: PM Lee, April 25).

In the last two years or so, we have not only had to battle the virus, but we have also had to correct false news, wrong perceptions, and prejudice among many.

False news was aplenty in the Internet and media, and the writers and speakers were those who claimed to have authority and credentials, but they were not among those who had all the essential medical information.

They were also not infectious diseases specialists in practice and on the front line of the Covid-19 fight.

It is important that the public puts its trust in the right people, and that people base their trust on correct and accurate information and feedback.

Trusting the right people is crucial not only in the fight against Covid-19 but also in all situations in life.

The predominance of false news, propaganda and inaccurate feedback and information, fuelled by self-interest and pride can lead to disastrous consequences.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)