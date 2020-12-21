Important to maintain quality control

I purchased a condominium unit built by a foreign developer in 2016.

In the midst of the temporary occupation permit period, we were thrilled to know that the development had been awarded Best High-End Condo Development at the South-east Asia Property Awards (Singapore).

We moved into the condominium in 2018 but, unfortunately, the thrill of being a new home owner came to an end when we discovered one defect after another.

Though rectification was done repeatedly during the defects liability period, the same defects kept reappearing.

For instance, the bathroom drain remained choked, even after two attempts at clearing. It was only on the third attempt, when a fist-size dried cement block was lifted out, that the drain was cleared.

Upon hearing about several similar incidents, we got the impression that rectifications seem to be done on a trial-and-error basis.

When rectification service is rendered, the problem is usually considered resolved. There would be no issue if the problem is fixed, but in the case of my condominium, the same issue kept reappearing.

This has made us question the capability of the rectification team, and with it, that of the main contractor and developer.

From the discussions I had with the industry specialists brought in to address the drain issue, I understand that unseen defects are much more common nowadays due to lenient quality control. As a result, the newer developments are more prone to defects than the older ones. Lenient quality control and management during the building process may lead to major issues that home owners have to deal with in the long run.

I was surprised and puzzled that though the developer is an established firm and the property had won an award organised by a well-known company, their brand names were not an assurance of quality. As a new home owner, I was disappointed by the condo's quality and the service rendered.

I hope that quality control in the construction sector will not become a thing of the past.

If such practices persist and become a standard, many home owners would feel aggrieved.

Eveline Tu