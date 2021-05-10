Important to keep ST going

I am 19 years old. The Straits Times and the Chinese papers have been an important part of my life and my family's life.

I vividly remember how my school had ST subscriptions for students and one day every week was dedicated to reading ST's magazine for pupils, Little Red Dot, during assembly.

Going home after school, I bought Shin Min Daily News for my parents every day.

Discussions flooded Facebook and blogs after the announcement by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) that it was restructuring its newspaper business into a not-for-profit entity.

I support this decision as SPH faces losses fighting against the evolution of technology.

It is important for all Singaporeans to rise to the occasion to protect and nurture ST for our next generations.

ST is more than the bowl of china as described by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. ST is the newspaper of record of the story of Singapore and Singaporeans.

It is important to keep SPH Media alive and motivated to produce quality newspapers every day.

ST has been serving Singaporeans with diligence and high standards, educating us from the time when we knew little about the world.

I hope we can express our gratitude by supporting and respecting these dedicated journalists. Together we can keep our source of knowledge going, keep our ST alive.

I want ST to be a part of the lives of my future children and grandchildren too.

Keng Xin Yi, 19

A-level graduate

CALLING YOUNG READERS

If you are 21 years or below and want to share your opinion, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg with the subject header "Voices of Youth". Include your age, contact details and school level if you're a student. Please keep your letter to 300 words.