Do nurses need more support for their roles?

I refer to the article "5 weeks' jail for IMH nurse who slapped schizophrenic patient" (March 17).

No matter how difficult the work of Institute of Mental Health nurses is or how frustrated they are with a patient, no patient ought to be exposed to such reckless and inhumane behaviour by staff.

Are these nurses rotated on a daily basis, to minimise such abuse, and are they given sufficient support for their roles?

Is constant monitoring done to ensure that there is a right fit between nurses and patients?

Chan Whye Shiung