Private-hire drivers put in lose-lose situation

Recently, I received a Notice of Traffic Offence from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) that said I had parked my vehicle illegally. I am to pay a fine of $110 after two unsuccessful appeals.

I am a private-hire driver, and I had gone to pick up a passenger at the address I was given.

When I arrived, the passenger was still not there at the pick-up location. Passengers have a grace period of three minutes to reach the pick-up point after the driver arrives. I waited for about two or three minutes before the passenger arrived, picked him up and off we went.

Cases like this will happen again, not only to me but also to other private-hire drivers, as there are many jobs daily where the pick-up point is at or near unbroken double yellow lines.

This puts us drivers in a lose-lose situation. If we take the job and wait there, we get fined for illegal parking. If we decide to cancel the job instead of waiting, it affects our rating on the app and ultimately the incentives we get.

Can LTA suggest a way for private-hire drivers to handle these situations without committing an offence?

Cher William