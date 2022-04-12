Punters back at it after police leave

I have been living in Geylang East for the past 20 years and have witnessed the scenario described in the article, "Big groups gather at HDB void decks, coffee shops for illegal betting on horse races" (April 5), many times at hawker centres in the area.

These gatherings take place every weekend.

These people gamble openly as if they are entitled to do so. Even Covid-19 restrictions did little to stop them.

The police have shown up at the hawker centres to deter illegal betting, but the punters resume placing bets immediately after police leave the scene.

More substantive measures have to be put in place if the presence of police is not enough to dissuade illegal betting.

Wong Chui Har