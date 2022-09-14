Drivers of vans and lorries parked near HDB blocks disregard law

Over the years, MPs have discussed problems with second-hand smoke and diesel exhaust. I have lived next to a carpark for many years, and these problems constitute serious health hazards.

From smokers standing below the block and from nearby motorists, smoke wafts into flats that are four or five floors above.

A similar problem exists with van and lorry drivers who let their vehicle motors run idle. When parked below flat windows, the idling vehicles fill flats with cancer-causing diesel fumes.

Smoking at HDB void decks and common areas is prohibited, as is leaving vehicle engines idling.

However, when I politely ask them to comply with the law, many smokers and lorry drivers become hostile or feign ignorance.

Sometimes, lorry drivers run their diesel engines for more than an hour while they eat, make calls or sleep inside their vehicles.

Even when I identify violators and take photos and videos of their vehicles and licence plates, action is not actively taken.

Often, one agency refers me to another that in turn refers me to a third or fourth for enforcement.

There needs to be clear enforcement of laws on idling engines. One agency needs to be put in charge and crack down on violators. This could include using cameras which can accurately recognise faces and licence plates.

Large and visible anti-smoking and anti-vehicle-idling signs need to be clearly painted on carpark surfaces and skirting.

Eric J. Brooks