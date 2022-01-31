Idling buses

Idling buses

LTA, NEA have taken action, will continue to monitor situation

We refer to Mr Wong Hsien Wae's letter, "Buses wait every weekday with engines on" (Jan 24).

Mr Wong mentioned that he had observed buses with idling engines along double-yellow lines in Woodlands Avenue 2 every weekday and had been reporting the problem.

Following his earlier feedback, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been deploying parking wardens to enforce the rules against illegally parked buses along Woodlands Avenue 2.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has conducted surveillance and taken enforcement action against errant bus drivers who flouted the idling engine regulations. NEA has also distributed pamphlets on idling engine regulations to the bus drivers to promote compliance.

LTA and NEA will continue to monitor the situation and will not hesitate to take necessary enforcement action.

Members of the public can submit feedback on illegal parking offences via the OneService application or by calling the parking hotline on 1800 338 6622, and can report idling engine offences to NEA via www.nea.gov.sg or the myENV mobile application.

Calvin Ng

Director, Enforcement and Compliance Management

Land Transport Authority

Chow Chee Kiong

Director, Pollution Control 2 Division

National Environment Agency

