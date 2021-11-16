How S'poreans can do their part

I refer to the article, "S'pore joins over 130 countries in signing pledge to end deforestation by 2030" (Nov 13).

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporeans were able to do a lot of things digitally in areas such as work, health, education, entertainment and daily life.

I think now is a good time to make use of technology to cut paper use for items such as menus, invoices, bills, reports and tickets.

I have also noticed that recycling bins in the areas I frequent are used for general waste.

I wonder what steps are being taken to tackle this misuse of recycling bins.

I rarely hear people talk about the three Rs of "reduce, reuse and recycle" now. Singaporeans need to practise the three Rs to solve the country's waste issues as part of the nation's commitment to national and global climate action.

Mariam Abdul Karim