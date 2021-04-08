How is registration for vaccination managed?

My husband and I are Singaporeans in the 45 to 59 age group who registered our interest to be vaccinated a few weeks ago (Covid-19 jabs to be extended to those below 45 from June, April 6).

We live in the east and have yet to be invited to make an appointment. Yet, we know of other Singaporeans living a few streets away who were invited to make their appointments even though they registered their interest later than us - including someone who got a slot the day after registering interest.

We also know of long-term pass holders under the age of 45 living in other parts of Singapore who registered their interest a month ago, and who have been invited to make an appointment.

It seems like the procedures are inconsistent, and it appears that the queues are decentralised and managed separately.

Surely in this digital age, it is not difficult to have a centralised queueing system to ensure an efficient and equitable roll-out of the vaccines?

Yap Tai Perng