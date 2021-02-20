Cleared woodland

How did this happen and will those responsible be punished?

Singaporeans should conserve whatever greenery and wildlife they can, and stop complaining that animals are encroaching into their living space, says the writer. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Singaporeans should conserve whatever greenery and wildlife they can, and stop complaining that animals are encroaching into their living space, says the writer. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
  • Published
    1 hour ago

How can large swathes of Kranji woodland be erroneously cleared by contractor Huationg before JTC Corporation gave the green light to do so (Kranji woodland cleared by mistake; NParks investigating, Feb 17)?

Singapore already has limited areas of greenery, so I would presume that the National Parks Board and nature groups would be consulted before any clearing is done. Will JTC Corporation and Huationg be held responsible for this irreversible act, to deter future occurrences?

Singaporeans should conserve whatever greenery and wildlife we can, and stop complaining that animals are encroaching into our living space when we continue to destroy theirs.

Please leave whatever is left of the rail corridor alone and increase the conservation of forested areas, so that Singaporeans can be proud that we are doing our small part to protect our environment.

Christine Kee

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 20, 2021, with the headline 'How did this happen and will those responsible be punished?'. Subscribe
Topics: 