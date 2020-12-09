Forum: How did incomplete covered walkway come about?

Last week, a video highlighting a covered walkway in Punggol that stopped short of a bus stop went viral. Three days after the video was posted, workers started rectifying the issue.

While I'm glad that the relevant authorities took action following the news, it does raise questions, especially since public funds are involved.

That we had a completed product for use in broad daylight that did not make sense to the end user ought to raise alarm bells.

From the person approving the works and awarding the tender, to the contractor who designed it, the workers on the ground who did the actual construction and personnel who did the site survey before approving the final payment - did no one feel that the finished product was odd and raise the matter?

Was the work culture one that instilled a sense of ownership in all parties involved, or one that encouraged a "get it done on time so long as we are paid and it does not matter if it makes sense since it does not affect me" mentality?

Also, who is paying for the rectification works being carried out?

Felix Kim Heok Eng