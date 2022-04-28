They give families safe space at short notice

We thank Mr David Goh for his feedback (Reconsider practicality of bomb shelters in flats, April 25).

It is critical that we prepare for emergencies even if the likelihood of one occurring appears low, as the impact can be very severe.

Household shelters are a key component of our strategy to protect our people during war.

Some threat scenarios may require families to take cover at short notice, and possibly repeatedly over a period of time. Household shelters provide families with a safe space to do so, offering effective protection against blast and fragmentation.

They are supplemented by public shelters, such as MRT shelters, which can also be used. However, public shelters may not be accessible for some if immediate shelter is required.

During peacetime, residents may use the household shelters for their own purposes, such as storing things. However, when there is an imminent threat, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will alert the public to prepare the household shelters for emergency use.