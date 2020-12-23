Forum: House rough sleepers in empty isolation facilities

There are many online posts about homeless people who, for various reasons, continue to rough it out on the streets of Singapore each night during the wettest and coldest months of the year. Several are frail, elderly seniors.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage on in many countries. But things appear to be under control in Singapore, and well-built isolation facilities sit idle in several parts of the country.

Can these facilities be used to house the homeless, even as they await more permanent solutions to securing a proper home?

During this Christmas season of caring and sharing, pay special attention to those without a proper roof over their heads.

Loh Kin Poh