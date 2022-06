Supermarket chains' house-brand products usually cost about 10 per cent to 20 per cent less than equivalent products from other brands.

Buying such products can stretch one's dollar, but consumers sometimes hesitate to buy these house-brand products due to uncertainty about the products' origins.

To help customers decide, supermarkets should clearly display information such as the manufacturer and country of origin and packing on the product packaging.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong