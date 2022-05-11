Calls to organisations, agencies not getting through

Last week, I tried calling the National University Health System to ask about a bill. I called several times, and each time was either put on hold after the answering machine sent me from one department to another, or the call was abruptly terminated.

It is a similar story when I call various government agencies. The answering machine directs me to different departments until I reach the correct one. I am then put on hold and finally told to call again due to the high volume of calls.

I am in my 70s and find it a challenge to navigate organisations' websites to communicate with them.

Tan Siew Leng