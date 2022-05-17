Steps being taken to manage surge in call volume

We thank Madam Tan Siew Leng for her feedback (Calls to organisations, agencies not getting through, May 11). We apologise for her experience and her difficulty in getting through our contact centre. We have since contacted Madam Tan to further assist her.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the scheduling of medical appointments for many patients. As the nation moves into the endemic phase, more patients and caregivers are contacting us to reschedule missed appointments and procedures. This has led to a 30 per cent increase in inquiries to our contact centre in the past few weeks.

We apologise to all our affected patients and caregivers for the delays and inconvenience experienced during this period.

We understand their frustrations and are committed to improving our service. We are adding more staff to ramp up our capacity to manage this surge.

In addition, we will progressively equip our contact centre with a new digital solution that we expect will help with inquiries and enhance our service delivery for our patients and caregivers.

There are self-help options via the OneNUHS App. We encourage our patients and their caregivers to make use of such self-service options to manage their appointments and payments, as this would free up the hotline for older patients and those who are unable to navigate online.

We thank our patients and the public for their patience and support during this time, as we work to serve them better.

Ng Bee Ling

Director, Group Contact Centre

National University Health System