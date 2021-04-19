Hotels have to follow official guidelines during pandemic

We agree with Ms Amita Chaudhury that everyone, including individuals and businesses, has a part to play in realising the Singapore Green Plan 2030 (Large amount of waste generated during SHN at hotel, April 6).

Singapore legislated mandatory waste reporting in 2014, and the stipulated requirements extend to hotels with more than 200 rooms.

The management of these hotels is required to track the amount of waste generated at their premises and prepare waste reduction plans annually.

This is aimed at focusing and sustaining management attention on the potential for reducing waste.

Between 2014 and 2019, waste generated at hotels covered under the legislation fell from 4.3kg to 3.7kg per room per day.

In addition, over the last two years, 22 hotels have introduced measures to reduce the use of disposables.

The 3R Guidebook For Hotels, which is available on the National Environment Agency's website, contains waste management best practices that hotels can adopt.

From 2024, large commercial and industrial premises, including hotels, will be required to segregate their food waste for treatment under the Resource Sustainability Act.

For hotels which serve as stay-home notice (SHN) dedicated facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health has set in place guidelines for these hotels to follow so as to minimise contact with persons serving SHN and reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

These guidelines include requiring meals to be served in disposable containers and cutlery instead of reusable cutlery, as these need to be cleaned by hotel staff.

In line with the vision of the Green Plan, we will continue to encourage the practice of 3Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle) among all stakeholders.

Kenneth Sim

Director, Environmental Policy Division

Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment