Hospital team professional and showed dedication

Recently, I underwent a successful living donor liver transplant operation, thanks to my nephew's generosity.

I have just been discharged and am recovering at home.

The year-long journey leading to the surgery was emotional and stressful, with many hospital appointments.

I am grateful to the surgeons, doctors, nurses and other members of the Singapore General Hospital team for their professionalism and dedication to their work.

They provided great care and concern to ensure a successful outcome for me, and made my stay there a memorable one.

Our country has an excellent healthcare system.

Moses Kway Kok Lian