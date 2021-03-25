Hospital returned $25k left in unlocked room safe

Last November, I was warded in Ward 2B at Parkway East Hospital.

I had $25,000, meant to pay off debts, delivered to me at the hospital. I forgot about the money and left it in the hospital room's unlocked safe after I was discharged.

An hour or so after I had returned home, I received a call from the hospital informing me that I had left the money behind.

I thanked nurse manager Hamidah, Ms Rachel and all the other nurses profusely, and offered a portion of the money as a reward, but the whole department graciously declined.

I was told that two housekeeping staff had found the cash. I wanted to find out who they were so I could thank them personally, but did not manage to.

I had hoped Parkway Pantai could acknowledge this act of honesty and integrity.

But now that I'm back in Ward 2B this month, I've realised that the staff's kindness has largely gone unnoticed because those involved, in an amazing display of humility, felt no recognition was warranted.

I thank Parkway East Hospital chief executive Lee Suen Ming for inculcating this culture of honesty, integrity and humility.

I also thank Ms Hamidah and the nurses and administrators of Ward 2B who tirelessly uphold this culture every day.

Kenneth Chiew