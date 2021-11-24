Hopeful of better times to come

I was taking my regular walk near Changi Business Park recently at 7am, when I noticed the exceptionally beautiful sunlit sky.

At that moment, a plane passed by, and it gave me a feeling of hope as, at the time, Singapore was planning to reopen its borders.

I live near the airport and have recently been seeing more planes in the sky.

Like many other residents here, I have been away from my family, including aged parents, back home. To me, this picture represents hope and happiness - it gives me a feeling that things are slowly going back to the way they were before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lekshmi Chandran