In recent weeks, I have noticed streams of people outside banks (Long queues at banks, pop-up ATMs for new notes, Jan 13). It was reported that a good number of customers were queueing to collect new dollar notes in preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

To me this is unnecessary.

If I were to receive a red packet, I would be more concerned about the amount of money in it. I would readily accept a hongbao regardless of whether the notes are old or new.

We need to change our mindsets to suit the changing times. It is time to discard the notion that new currency notes are superior to old ones.

Teo Kok Seah

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2022, with the headline Mindset on new notes has to change.

