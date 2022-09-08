Bouquets: Honesty

McDonald's staff kept dropped wallet in safe

Last Wednesday night, I dropped my wallet at the McDonald's outlet in Great World City.

I realised my wallet was missing only at night on Thursday. The following day, I went to the customer service counter at Great World City, and was relieved to learn that the staff at McDonald's had kept my wallet in their safe overnight.

They took care to record all the items in my wallet, and I signed a form to verify the contents when I picked up the wallet on Friday.

I would like to thank Ms Narul and her staff, who found and returned my wallet. She also rejected my offer of a cash reward.

McDonald's should be very proud to have such honest and efficient staff.

June Loy Ping

