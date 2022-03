I thank the person who retrieved my bag and returned it to Jurong East MRT station after I accidentally left it behind when I alighted at Redhill station recently.

When I checked the contents after collecting my bag more than a week later, I was happy to see that all the contents were intact, including a pair of hearing aids costing $3,000, my iPhone and office documents.

I am grateful to the honest person who returned my bag. The world needs more of such people.

Maria Armstrong