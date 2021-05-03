Hon Sui Sen Memorial Room will be retained

We thank Mr Ng Kok Koon for his letter (Will Hon Sui Sen Memorial Room be kept?, April 29).

The Hon Sui Sen Memorial Library at the National University of Singapore will be rejuvenated to create a more vibrant, collaborative and dynamic learning environment for students.

As part of the refurbishment plans, the Hon Sui Sen Memorial Room, including its collection of memorabilia, will be relocated to the first floor of the library where the university will continue to honour the legacy of the late Mr Hon Sui Sen.

Mr Hon's family has been closely consulted on the library's renovation plans and relocation of the memorial room.

We are looking forward to unveiling new and exciting spaces for teaching, studying and research when the refurbishment is completed next year.

Lee Cheng Ean

University Librarian

NUS Libraries

National University of Singapore