Forum: Home owners must be educated on estate's proximity to airbase

The issue of Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft noise has again been brought up by many residents in Sengkang and Punggol.

While the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has reiterated that the RSAF has moved most of its high-intensity training overseas, most recently to Darwin, complaints have continued as work-from-home measures continue amid the pandemic.

The crux of the problem will not go away even after Paya Lebar Air Base is relocated from 2030, and complaints will appear elsewhere.

More potential home owners must be educated on the likelihood of aircraft noise in their estate even before they place their ballots.

The upcoming Tengah new town will again see similar complaints if future home owners are not made aware of its proximity to Tengah Air Base.

Paya Lebar Air Base and Tengah Air Base have been around for decades, way before many of these estates were built.

I saw this analogy online: It's like moving into a dog-friendly estate, yet complaining about the dog and wanting the dog to be removed because of the barking.

The RSAF's role is not limited to National Day Parade performances; its role is to rise and respond to any type of threat that may endanger Singapore and Singaporeans.

Mindef and the RSAF have gone to great lengths to engage the community with base visits and outreach activities.

Perhaps in the future, there could be more coordination with the Housing Board and the Ministry of National Development to educate potential home owners on an estate's proximity to airbases, and why these bases and their operations are so crucial to the nation's security.

Chen Chuanren