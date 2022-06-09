Review Infectious Diseases Act

Action for Aids Singapore (AfA) is disturbed by this recent case (Jail for man who did not tell sex partners about HIV-positive status, June 8), in the light of current medical evidence on the transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

It was reported that the HIV-positive man sentenced for non-disclosure of his HIV status to two sexual partners was diagnosed in 2017, had been on treatment and had an undetectable viral load.

It has been scientifically proven in several large clinical studies that people living with HIV who are optimally treated with anti-retroviral medications and have suppressed viral loads in their bloodstream cannot transmit the HIV virus to their sexual partners.

This has been confirmed and endorsed by the World Health Organisation, international experts, and other scientific organisations.

It is therefore timely to review the law requiring notification of positive HIV status prior to sexual relations where people with HIV have been regularly attending follow-up consultations and faithful in their adherence to medications.

People living with HIV are still heavily stigmatised in society and the publicity over such cases makes things worse for them.

It also undoes the work that AfA and other organisations have been doing to reduce HIV-related stigma and discrimination, and reduces the effectiveness of the HIV control programme.

We therefore call upon the Ministry of Health to review the relevant parts of the Infectious Diseases Act.

Law reform is necessary to bring our legislation in concordance with current scientific evidence and biomedical advances.

Roy Chan (Professor)

President

Action for Aids Singapore

Sumita Banerjee

Executive director

Action for Aids Singapore