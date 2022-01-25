Higher taxes for rich only part of the solution to inequality

While I agree with Dr Yik Keng Yeong's call for higher taxes in the uppermost brackets in his Forum letter, I think his proposal does not go far enough to address the roots of inequity and inequality (Rich wanting to pay more tax a good move for society, Jan 22).

One question is how to establish appropriate tax rates across the scale, with taxes for low-income households commensurately reduced. For instance, tax could start from the $40,000 income level to match the living cost, with the rate raised for million-dollar earners.

After all, the economic tolls of housing and inflation cited by Dr Yik are most severe for the less affluent.

A more equitable tax regime should focus primarily on income in its myriad forms - rather than consumption - as the most direct indicator of socioeconomic standing. It should also have a higher floor for taxable income, easing the burden on the lower and middle strata.

Another question is what states should do with their tax revenue.

It is one thing for a government to close all loopholes and successfully collect dues from wealthy individuals. It is quite another for that government to ensure those revenues are spent wisely.

It is therefore imperative that income tax revenues be channelled towards forms of wealth redistribution, similar to the Singapore Government's goods and services tax vouchers, providing a direct boost to households that need it most.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi