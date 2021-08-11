High cost to retrieve property title deed

Recently, I tried to retrieve a new Housing Board title deed on behalf of my family member as the old one was lost.

I was informed that the retrieval would cost me $1,400.

I was quite shocked by the high cost of getting a copy of the title deed.

It was explained that the cost may include an advertisement to be placed on record.

The end cost could be lower if there is no need for advertising.

I believe that government agencies would have digitalised many documentation processes and it should be quite hassle-free and low-cost to make a duplicate copy of the title deed.

Applications for public housing, and buying and selling of houses and cars can be done with a few clicks.

But this should not mean a hefty transaction cost.

I believe that the cost of transaction should not be so excessive that it impedes our efforts towards a smart and digitalised nation.

That would only put many people off the journey to a digitalised world, delaying our push to a Smart Nation.

Foo Sing Kheng