Lighthouses

Heritage status will boost maritime tourism potential

The Horsburgh Lighthouse on Pedra Branca.
The Horsburgh Lighthouse on Pedra Branca.ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    35 min ago

I am a former naval officer currently working in China for a Chinese shipyard.

I read the letter, "Nominate lighthouses as world heritage sites" (June 24) by Mr Kuet Ee Yoon, who was my former instructor when I was a midshipman with the Republic of Singapore Navy.

I fully support his suggestion to nominate Horsburgh Lighthouse and Raffles Lighthouse as world heritage sites.

Both lighthouses hold a lot of memories for former naval officers.

For me, Horsburgh Lighthouse (above) is especially significant.

I was one of those fortunate enough to be assigned guard duties in Horsburgh Lighthouse in the early 1990s.

From the photo accompanying the letter, I can still clearly see the helipad, and this brings back fond memories of sitting on its edge and watching the moon rise while performing my duties.

I strongly believe getting these two lighthouses recognised as world heritage sites will greatly enhance the potential of maritime tourism for Singapore.

Lee Kit Tong

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 03, 2021, with the headline 'Heritage status will boost maritime tourism potential'. Subscribe
Topics: 