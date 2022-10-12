Safety should override sentiments for preservation

The imminent demolition of Marine Parade Community Building is not the first time a building deemed by some to have heritage value is set to be redeveloped (Heritage worries over pulling down community building, Oct 10).

In the 1970s, a whole stretch of Kreta Ayer buildings that were more significant in terms of architecture heritage were torn down for development.

From the start, discerning passers-by could tell the Marine Parade Community Building's roof structure presented a challenge to easy maintenance.

Safety has to override sentiments for heritage preservation.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)