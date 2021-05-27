Here's to those quietly helping to make life better for others

I was encouraged by the article "$1.1m raised to help families in need" (May 25).

I am deeply grateful that the various community groups formed a coalition, Mind The Gap, to disburse funds raised, which went to families who may require more support beyond government assistance.

Such positive news, however, seems to be few and far between.

Negative news, like people refusing to wear masks or being abusive towards safe distancing ambassadors, seem to dominate the headlines.

On social media, I read about how a few parents lambasted the Ministry of Education (MOE) because their children couldn't log in to the Student Learning Space online portal for a while on the first day of full home-based learning.

Again I believe these are the vocal minority, and most of us are actually quietly pleased that MOE could react so quickly to the rise in Covid-19 cases in schools and organise such a massive information technology system to ensure children can continue learning while staying safely at home.

I witnessed an inspiring example in empathy when I saw a man at a hawker centre ask a cleaner in his 80s if he could give him some money.

When the cleaner agreed, the man passed him two $10 notes and asked him to go home earlier to rest.

These are the true heroes among us, like the folks supporting the Mind The Gap fund, who are quietly doing their best to make life better for people around them.

Let us be inspired by the positive actions of exemplary fellow Singaporeans, and be more empathetic towards those around us, especially in these difficult times.

I also urge the media community to continue to highlight the positive endeavours born out of Singapore's fight against Covid-19 amid the tidal wave of negative news.

Jeffery Sung Oon Hua